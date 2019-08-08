Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam set to get relief as BCCI relaxes age-fraud punishment: Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019

Kashmir fast bowler Rasikh Salam, who was slapped with two-year ban for submitting faulty birth certificate to the Indian cricket board last month, is reportedly set to get relief as BCCI ponders on relaxing age-fraud punishment. According to a report from Times of India, the BCCI discussed the new age-fraud rule at a COA meeting held on June 29 in New Delhi.

Citing from the minutes of meeting from the meeting, the report from TOI further stated that cricketers who were found guilty of age-fudging will be allowed to play in inter-club matches or tournaments in the second year of their ban, rather than having to serve the entire two-year ban.

The report further states that COA decided to switch the venues of the 2nd and 3rd Test against Souith Africa in October. The decision was taken after Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA) sent a request for the switch due to Durga Puja celebrations around that time in Ranchi.

Now, the 3rd Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19 to October 23, and Pune will host the 2nd Test from October 10 to October 14.

The COA also decided to allocate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as Afghanistan’s new home ground in the country. The neighbouring nation hosted the team at Dehradun and Greater Noida, before this. The shift came following a request from the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:54 IST