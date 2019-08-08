India vs West Indies, Guyana weather update: Rain delays toss in the 1st ODI

cricket

The 1st ODI between India and West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday was delayed with heavy showers taking place in the stadium. The two teams did not even get to step out for toss due to the heavy rainfall. This was the same venue where the two teams played the final T20I, which was also interrupted by frequent showers.

But despite the gloomy scenes in Guyana, the fans can still expect a start in the match, sooner or later, with the weather expected to improve as the day progresses. As per AccuWeather, the rainfall is only expected to take place in early part of the day. The sun is expected to come down later in the afternoon, and even though it is expected to remain cloudy, no rain is predicted after noon.

Kohli’s focus now has shifted to the ODI series after blanking Windies in the shortest format. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing three T20 Internationals in a week across two countries, he will probably get to cool his heels with Mohammed Shami leading the attack and Navdeep Saini making his ODI debut.

Thoroughly outplayed in the shortest format, West Indies will hope the return of the talismanic Gayle bolsters them. Gayle during the World Cup had announced that the home series against India will be his last.

