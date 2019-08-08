Mike Hesson resigns as Kings XI Punjab coach days after reports of interest in India head coach job

cricket

Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab’s head coach, New Zealander Mike Hesson, has resigned from his position just days after reports surfaced of him applying for the India cricket team head coach’s job. Hesson, who has earlier been the coach of the New Zealand national team, was in charge of the Kiwis for a period of 6 years, which saw them reach the final of the 2015 ICC World Cup. He resigned from his post in June 2018, despite his contract running till the end of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Hesson was associated with Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 IPL season and has also worked as a commentator for broadcaster Star Sports. In a tweet, Hesson wrote, “I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Kings XI franchise and wish to thank them for the season I had in charge. Whilst disappointed not to be able to build on the work we did this year, I’m sure success isn’t too far away for them. I wish them all the best for the future.”

According to a media report, Hesson and his agent have studied the requirement of the head coach’s job description as posted on the BCCI official website. There has been no confirmation since of whether he has applied for the job or not.

In other reports doing the rounds Hesson is expected to make a presentation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the national team coach’s job as well.

