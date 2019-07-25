New Zealand’s Mike Hesson to apply for India head coach job - Report

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is all set to apply for the Indian cricket team head coach job, according to a report in CricketNext. Hesson was the head coach of New Zealand for six years before resigning in 2018. During his tenure, the Kiwis reached the final of the 2015 World Cup. After leaving his job with the national team, Hesson returned to coaching earlier this year at the helm of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Hesson is very much interested in applying for the head coach’s position,” a source told CricketNext. “He has spent a couple of months in India already working with Kings XI in IPL as well as doing television work with the broadcasters. He’ll love to work with a high-profile team like India after a highly successful stint with New Zealand.”

According to the report, Hesson and his agent have studied the requirement of the head coach’s job description as posted on the BCCI official website. “Hesson and his agent need to be convinced about the conditions of the job as laid down by the BCCI. But chances are that they will be sending their application in soon,” the source added.

However, in order to apply for the position, Hesson will have to give an affidavit to clear him of potential ‘conflict of interest’. This was the same problem that Gary Kirsten faced while applying for the women’s coach job.

“Gary Kirsten applied for the women coach’s job earlier this year when he was still employed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had to furnish an affidavit to the BCCI stating that he would give up his position with the IPL franchise if he was selected for the job. Although Kirsten was the first choice of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he couldn’t accept the position because he was not able to fulfil the terms of the affidavit.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST