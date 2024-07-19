Explore
Friday, July 19, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, July 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score: Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM

    July 19, 2024 11:04 AM IST
    Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024. Match will start at 12:00 PM
    Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score, Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024
    Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score, Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024

    Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jul 2024 at 12:00 PM
    Venue : Aga Khan Sports Club Ground, Nairobi

    Kenya squad -
    Neil Mugabe, Nelson Odhiambo, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Tanzeel Sheikh, Jasraj Kundi, Lucas Oluoch, Shem Ngoche, Harendra Kerai, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Mwendwa, Peter Langat, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel
    Nigeria squad -
    Daniel Ajekun, Miracle Akhigbe, Olayinka Olaleye, Solomon Chilemanya, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Selim Salau, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Taiwo Mohammed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 19, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024

    Kenya vs Nigeria Match Details
    Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024 between Kenya and Nigeria to be held at Aga Khan Sports Club Ground, Nairobi at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Kenya vs Nigeria Live Score: Match 1 of Nigeria tour of Kenya, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes