close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 05:00 PM
Live

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 05:00 PM

Dec 19, 2023 03:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start at 05:00 PM

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start on 19 Dec 2023 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Kenya squad -
Neil Mugabe, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, ...Read More Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Oluoch, Peter Langat, Shem Ngoche, Tanzeel Sheikh, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel
Uganda squad -
Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassan, David Wabwire, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score, Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023
Kenya vs Uganda Live Score, Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 19, 2023 03:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023

    Kenya vs Uganda Match Details
    Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 between Kenya and Uganda to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Kenya Uganda Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out