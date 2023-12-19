Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 05:00 PM

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start on 19 Dec 2023 at 05:00 PM

Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni



Kenya squad -

Neil Mugabe, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, ...Read More Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Oluoch, Peter Langat, Shem Ngoche, Tanzeel Sheikh, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

Uganda squad -

Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassan, David Wabwire, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja

Kenya vs Uganda Live Score, Final of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023