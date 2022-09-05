'Kept staring at ceiling till 5AM, thought my career was over': Kohli narrates 2009 story after Arshdeep's catch-drop

Team India faced a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup Super 4 game on Sunday. Posting a strong score of 181/8 in 20 overs, India were expected to clinch a second-successive win in the edition against Pakistan – having already beaten Pakistan by similar margin in their group game – however, an inspired batting performance from the men in green ensured the side made a winning start to its Super 4 campaign. Mohammad Rizwan shined with the bat yet again, scoring an important 71 off 51 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz, who came to bat at no.4, scored an explosive 42 off 20 deliveries to help take Pakistan home.

During the 18th over of the game, however, a match-defining moment further tilted the game towards Pakistan's favour. Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali in the over, who, in turn, smashed a six and a four in the next over to take Pakistan closer to the target. Following the game, Arshdeep faced criticism from fans for the drop but former India captain Virat Kohli, who attended the press conference after the match, backed the Indian youngster by giving his own example.

“Anyone can make mistakes. It was a big game and the situation was very tight. I remember when I first played in the Champions Trophy, we had our first game against Pakistan and I played a really bad shot against Shahid Afridi,” Kohli recalled.

“I kept staring at the ceiling till 5 in the morning. I couldn't sleep, I thought I won't ever get a chance now and my career is over. So, all these things are quite natural. But we will get back together tomorrow, and when the team environment is nice, you get to learn,” said the former India skipper.

Kohli further credited Rohit Sharma and the team management for ensuring a positive environment in the team. “I'll give this credit to the management and the captain. They have created an atmosphere which makes everyone secure. You will make mistakes, you accept it, and then look forward to getting back into the same pressure situation again,” said Kohli, who starred in the game against Pakistan with an impressive knock of 60 off 43 deliveries.

