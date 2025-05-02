Kerala Cricket Association seeks legal action against Sanju Samson's father; Sreesanth suspended for three years

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former India pacer S Sreesanth from all cricket-related activities of the state cricket body for making "false and derogatory" comments about the association following Sanju Samson's snub from the Champions Trophy squad earlier this year. Not just this, KCA is also seeking legal action against Sanju Samson's father for making "baseless allegations against the association in Sanju’s name." The Kerala Cricket Association has suspended S Sreesanth for three years over comments on Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson's father slammed the KCA in an interview with a news channel after his son was not picked in the Champions Trophy squad. Earlier, a huge row erupted between Samson and KCA after the former did not turn up for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Samson failed to turn up for the preparatory camp for the 50-over tournament, and hence, he was not picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy team. When the wicketkeeper-batter was not named in the Champions Trophy team, many believed this was due to the Rajasthan Royals captain giving domestic cricket a miss.

The Kerala Cricket Association stated that the decision to suspend Sreesanth was taken at a special general body meeting in Kochi on April 30. The former India pacer is currently the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League.

“Following the controversial remarks, the KCA had issued show-cause notices to Sreesanth and the franchisee teams Kollam Aries, Alleppey Team Lead content creator Sai Krishna, and Alleppey Ripples," the KCA said in an official statement.

"As the franchisee teams gave satisfactory replies to the notice, the meeting decided not to proceed with further action against them. However, the KCA instructed the team management to be vigilant when including new members," the statement added.

Action against Sanju Samson's father

The KCA is also seeking legal action for compensation against Sanju Samson's father for his comments against the cricket association. In addition, the KCA has sanctioned a news anchor.

Samson Viswanath had publicly voiced his frustration with the KCA, alleging that the cricket association was deliberately undermining his son's career.

Earlier in February 2025, KCA also issued Sreesanth a show-cause notice for criticising the cricket body's decision not to include Samson in the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

“We have just one player at international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him. The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher?” Sreesanth said in an interview with Kerala media outlet Onmanorama.