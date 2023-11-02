Kerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shreyas Gopal is out
Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Kerala squad -
Abdul Basith, Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Pathirikattu Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh
Assam squad -
Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 02, 2023 05:07 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shreyas Gopal is out and null at 44/5 after 6.5 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: OUT! b Akash Sengupta.
- Nov 02, 2023 05:05 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vishnu Vinod is out and null at 44/4 after 6.3 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: OUT! c Mukhtar Hussain b Akash Sengupta.
- Nov 02, 2023 05:02 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: null at 42/3 after 6 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score:
Vishnu Vinod 15 (10)
Salman Nizar 8 (9)
Mukhtar Hussain 1/24 (3)
- Nov 02, 2023 04:57 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Salman Nizar smashed a Four on Akash Sengupta bowling . null at 37/3 after 4.3 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:52 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: null at 32/3 after 4 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score:
Salman Nizar 2 (2)
Vishnu Vinod 12 (5)
Mrinmoy Dutta 2/9 (2)
- Nov 02, 2023 04:50 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sanju Samson is out and null at 30/3 after 3.4 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: OUT! c Sibsankar Roy b Mrinmoy Dutta.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:48 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Varun Nayanar is out and null at 30/2 after 3.3 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: OUT! c Sumit Ghadigaonkar b Mrinmoy Dutta.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:47 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Vishnu Vinod smashed a Four on Mrinmoy Dutta bowling . null at 29/1 after 3.1 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:45 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: null at 25/1 after 3 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score:
Varun Nayanar 7 (6)
Vishnu Vinod 7 (3)
Mukhtar Hussain 1/21 (2)
- Nov 02, 2023 04:44 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Vishnu Vinod smashed a Four on Mukhtar Hussain bowling . null at 22/1 after 2.4 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:42 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohan Kunnummal is out and null at 18/1 after 2.2 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: OUT! c Sibsankar Roy b Mukhtar Hussain.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:42 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Rohan Kunnummal smashed a Four on Mukhtar Hussain bowling . null at 18/0 after 2.1 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:35 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: null at 10/0 after 1 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score:
Varun Nayanar 5 (3)
Rohan Kunnummal 5 (3)
Mukhtar Hussain 0/10 (1)
- Nov 02, 2023 04:35 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Varun Nayanar smashed a Four on Mukhtar Hussain bowling . null at 9/0 after 0.5 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Nov 02, 2023 04:32 PM ISTKerala vs Assam Live Score: Rohan Kunnummal smashed a Four on Mukhtar Hussain bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Nov 02, 2023 03:31 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Kerala vs Assam Match Details
2nd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Kerala and Assam to be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.