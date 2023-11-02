Kerala vs Assam Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shreyas Gopal is out

Kerala vs Assam Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 02 Nov 2023 at 04:30 PM

Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Kerala squad -

Abdul Basith, Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Pathirikattu Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh

Assam squad -

Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit

