Keshav Maharaj makes history in first Test as South Africa captain, breaks new ground in Proteas' red-ball record

South Africa’s stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj made history while leading his team in the first of their two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, as he reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets on day two in Bulawayo. Maharaj therefore becomes the first South African spinner to reach the 200-wicket mark, establishing himself firmly as the best spinner in his country’s storied Test legacy. Keshav Maharaj became the first South African spinner to reach 200 Test wickets in his career.(AFP)

Maharaj dismissed Craig Ervine, his opposite number on the Zimbabwean team, to bring up that special 200 number. He extends his spot at the top of South African spinners in terms of Test wickets, having crossed Hugh Tayfield’s tally of 170 during the previous WTC cycle. Maharaj has led the way often as South Africa’s sole spinner at home, and as the leader of the attack in subcontinental and spinning conditions.

The 35-year-old, now a veteran of 59 Test matches, was part of the World Test Championship winning team, and was clearly emotional following South Africa’s victory at Lord’s over Australia. Taking over a changed-up team in Zimbabwe while Temba Bavuma nurses his injury sustained during the final, Maharaj got the chance to mark it with this milestone.

South Africa take control of first Test vs Zimbabwe

He took figures of 3-70 in Zimbabwe’s innings, including the crucial wickets of Ervine and another experienced left-hander Sean Williams, before wrapping up the innings with the final wicket to seal a 167-run lead in the first innings. He was assisted by debutant Codi Yusuf, who opened the bowling and took three wickets, and Wiaan Mulder, who took 4 wickets of his own.

Earlier, a century on debut by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and by Corbin Bosch lower down the order. Maharaj also contributed with a valuable 21 down the order with the bat to help push South Africa to 418/9 before declaring the innings late on day one.

Maharaj now has 202 wickets in his Test career, at an average of 29.62 — very healthy numbers for a country which has typically not had premium spinners at their disposal. Maharaj is the ninth-highest Test wicket-taker for South Africa, and will have his eyes on overtaking Vernon Philander with 224 this year.