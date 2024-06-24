Kesrick Williams, WI pacer famous for 'notebook celebration' feud with Virat Kohli, reacts to Tanzim Hasan's send-off

In India's last Super Eight match against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup, Tanzim Hasan Sakib drew significant attention after he gave a fiery send-off to star batter Virat Kohli. Sakib cleaned Kohli after the latter stepped out to push the ball through the off-side and burst into an aggressive celebration as he stared at Kohli while giving him a send-off. The celebration soon became viral on social media platforms. Kesrick Williams has now reacted to Tanzim Hasan's send-off for Virat Kohli(Files)

Kesrick Williams, a West Indies pacer, has now reacted to the incident. For those unaware of the context, Williams was the same bowler who was at the receiving end of Kohli's stunning onslaught in 2017 after he had given a similarly fierce send-off to the India batter.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

During the time when he was a regular for West Indies, Williams drew attention for his unusual celebration; he would put out an imaginary notebook, supposedly write the name of the batter he dismissed, and check it off the list. The pacer did a similar celebration against Kohli during a limited-overs series in West Indies, but it didn't go down well with him when the side toured India a few months later.

During a T20I, Kohli smashed 32 runs off the 12 deliveries he faced against Williams and then did a notebook celebration himself.

On Sunday, Williams reacted to a meme where an edited image of Williams seemed to be telling Tanzim to get ready for a similar onslaught from Kohli. It was a rather unusual reaction from the West Indian, though, as he wrote, ‘Kez 2-1 Kohli’.

See the reaction here:

India will return to action on Monday when they take on the mighty Australia in the final match of Super Eight. Rohit Sharma's men have an opportunity to potentially eliminate Mitchell Marsh's men, after the latter faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Afghanistan on Saturday.

India are at the top of the table and are still unbeaten in the tournament, having registered three wins in the group stage before beating Afghanistan and Bangladesh convincingly in their first two games of the Super Eight phase.