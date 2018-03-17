Kevin Pietersen signals end of cricket career after Pakistan Super League game

Kevin Pietersen was on Friday congratulated by the cricket fraternity after he seemed to have declared the end of his journey as a player, finishing with his final assignment in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in which he played for Quetta Gladiators.

Pietersen had earlier declared that his stint in the PSL would be his last as a cricketer, in a social media post in which he also spoke about the pain of staying away from his family.

Pietersen’s career came to a sudden end when England chose to not pick the maverick player post their disastrous run in the Ashes 2013-14, with the final Test at Sydney being his last for his adopted country.

“BOOTS UP! Thank you!”, is what Pietersen wrote on his Twitter page, which sparked heartfelt replies from his fans and former England teammates alike.

BOOTS UP!

Thank you! 😍 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 16, 2018

Terming Pietersen a ‘genius’, his former teammate Simon Jones wrote, “Absolute pleasure Kelv. Most talented batter I ever saw, Greater guy, go well as I know you will..” (sic)

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough praised Pietersen’s career which ended prematurely despite the batsman looking set to become first from England to 10,000 Test runs.

Well done Kidda 👋👋👋👋what a career 🏏 — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) March 16, 2018

Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Tino Best was also among the ones to pay respect.

Great playing with u and against you legend more Life and blessings and all the best in the future champ #OneOftheBestToDoIt #kp24 — Tino95 (@tinobest) March 16, 2018

Pietersen’s wife, Jessica Taylor had a special message for her husband.

Hurry home ❤️ — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaLibertyX) March 16, 2018

Pietersen played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. While he was a part of the Ashes-winning teams in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, Pietersen was also a part of the World T20 winning England squad in 2010 in the Caribbean.