Kevin Pietersen's hard-hitting advice for Prithvi Shaw to ‘train his backside off’: ‘Too talented to throw it all away’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has advised Prithvi Shaw to get off social media and start training to get git, which will put him on the right track for a comeback. Shaw, who was once touted as the next big thing, is going through a tough phase in his career and recently went unsold in the IPL auction, which cast doubts over his cricketing future. He set his base price for INR 75 lakh, but none of the IPL franchises were interested in bidding for him. Kevin Pietersen had a piece of advice for Prithvi Shaw.(Reuters and Getty)

The talented batter led India's U-19 team to the World Cup title win in 2018 and fast-tracked into the Indian team in the red-ball format same year.

He made his Test debut against West Indies in 2018 and slammed a century in the match to grab the attention of the cricket fraternity. However, things went downhill for him after his inconsistency with bat and fitness concerns as he lost his place in the side. He last played for India way back in July 2021 and, since then, struggled to get back into the side.

Pietersen has expressed his concerns over Shaw's recent downfall and advised the people close to him to help him out and get him off social media, as at this point in time, he needs to work on his fitness.

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they’d sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It’ll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!" he wrote on, formerly known as Twitter.

Kaif, Amre criticise Shaw, too

Many, including former India cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Pravin Amre, feel that his off-field persona has definitely affected his on-field game as he flattered to deceive on numerous occasions.

Things got worse for him when he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for being overweight and unfit. He has come back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but hasn't done anything significant so far.