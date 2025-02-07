Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khawaja again leads Australia in spin-friendly 2nd test against Sri Lanka

AP |
Feb 07, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Khawaja again leads Australia in spin-friendly 2nd test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Fresh off a double hundred in the first test, Usman Khawaja once again underlined why he is Australia’s finest batsman in Asian conditions as he led the tourists past an early wobble to reach 85-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka.

Khawaja again leads Australia in spin-friendly 2nd test against Sri Lanka
Khawaja again leads Australia in spin-friendly 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Khawaja was unbeaten on 34 at the interval Friday, with Steve Smith on 23, as Australia trailed the hosts by 172 runs.

The 38-year-old veteran, playing his 80th Test, had batted masterfully last week to register his maiden double century. He looked equally assured against spin this time, rarely troubled by Sri Lanka’s slow bowlers, who had struck early to remove Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne .

From a precarious 37 for two, Australia recovered as Khawaja and Smith stitched together an unbroken 48-run stand for the third wicket to have the tourists well-placed at lunch.

Smith wasn’t entirely convincing, enduring a few nervy moments, but Khawaja was a picture of composure. He played with soft hands, used his feet expertly, and again deployed the reverse sweep to great effect.

On a surface offering sharp turn, Australia will need a substantial knock from their in-form opener if they are to gain the upper hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257 after resuming from their overnight score of 229-9.

Kusal Mendis top scored for the hosts with an impressive 85 not out, but eventually ran out of partners when Lahiru Kumara became Matt Kuhnemann's third wicket of the innings.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On