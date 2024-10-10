‘Khub bhalo’: Sanju Samson encourages Riyan Parag in Bengali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz falls very next ball

It was another comprehensive show from India as they beat Bangladesh by 86 runs in Delhi and sealed their 16th consecutive T20I series win at home. An all-round show from Nitish Kumar Reddy led the way but India's batters were collectively as ruthless as ever as they put up a mammoth total of 221/9 after being put to bat first by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Riyan Parag roared in celebration after dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (AFP)

The collective effort was then seen in the Bangladesh innngs with as many as seven players bowling for India and all picking wickets. This included Riyan Parag, who dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz in some rather hilarious circumstances. One could hear Sanju Samson talking to Varun Chakravarthy in Tamil whenever the latter was bowling his overs, something that was noted by commentators Abhinav Mukund and Murali Kartik.

During Parag's over, though, Samson could be heard saying "Khub bhalo!" which is Bengali for "very good". Sunil Gavaskar noted it this time in the commentary box while laughing, stating that Samson was now showing off his Bengali skills. Samson said so as Mahmudullah took a single off the fifth ball of the 11th over to bring Mehidy Hasan Miraz on strike. Incidentally, Miraz ended up falling the very next ball. Parag let out a roar in celebration. Miraz danced down the track before Parag had released the ball and the latter sent in a wide delivery at length. Miraz reached out for it and hit it down the throat of substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi at long-off.

India make a mockery of the Bangladesh challenge

India had won the first T20I by seven wickets, chasing down a target of 128 in just 11.5 overs. In the second T20I, India lost three wickets in the powerplay. But Reddy and Rinku Singh led such a strong reversal after this period that India ended up looking like they didn't break a sweat in sealing the victory. Reddy and Rinku put up a partnership of 108 runs in 49 balls for the fourth wicket after which Hardik Pandya added some finishing touches.

Reddy smashed his maiden international half-century and got his maiden international wicket on the same day. He scored 74 runs in 34 balls, his innings peppered with seven sixes and four fours. Rinku, meanwhile scored 53 in 29 balls hitting three sixes and five fours.