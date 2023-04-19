'Famous hone ke liye kuch bhi': Kid's 'Can I take Vamika on date?' placard for Kohli's daughter infuriates Twitter

It goes without saying that Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes across the globe. Former Indian skipper Kohli, who is married to actress Anushka Sharma, enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms. A doting father to his daughter Vamika, ace cricketer Kohli is leading the batting charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A photo of a boy holding a placard for Virat Kohli grabbed the attention of netizens

During RCB's blockbuster match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023, a photo of a boy holding a placard for Kohli grabbed the attention of netizens on social media. The child holding the placard made a special request to Kohli and Anushka. Holding the placard that read - "Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?", the kid managed to break the internet.

Though the viral post became the talk of the town, the Twitterverse has also called out the parents of the boy for making 'insensitive' and 'creepy' requests during the IPL match. "I shudder to imagine how creepy and insensitive the kid's parents are. The kid looks innocent - often it is the parent leading kids the wrong way. All for a moment of camera time?," a user wrote. "Your dad might have got 2 min. Attention, but this is wrong in so many angles, not funny at all. Wrong parenting!!," another user added.

Earlier, power couple Virat and Anushka urged the paparazzi fraternity to respect the privacy of their daughter Vamika by not clicking her photos. Virat and Anushka had also assured the paparazzi about sharing 'content' featuring the celebrity family at the right time. “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” the couple had said.

