'Pollard texted me and I said to him 'This can't be real. They actually pay you that?'': WI star on hitting IPL jackpot

The Indian Premier League has given Indian cricket several rags to riches story, making cricketers overnight sensations, not just on the field but also while being away from it. We are talking about the IPL auctions here, a mega-event which has changed the lives of numerous cricketers. Quality and the competitive nature of the league aside, the IPL, through its auction has made players millionaires. Those who at one stage struggled to make ends meet, are now living luxurious lives. That's the power of the IPL.

Not just Indian cricketers, overseas players too have immensely benefitted financially due to the IPL auction. Ahead of the IPL 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders invested heavily in a player who would not only go on to change their fortunes, but become one of the megastars and legends of the IPL.

KKR paid ₹5.5 crore on hiring the services of Sunil Narine, who had by then played only three international matches for West Indies. And the rest as they say is history. Narine recalled how he at first could not believe the amount of money he was being paid and pointed out it required him a couple of fellow West Indian cricketers to help him soak in the feeling.

"Funny story - when the auction happened, DJ Bravo told me I had been signed, but I know he likes to play games, so I didn't believe him. Then Pollard messaged me and I said to him, "This can't be real. When they buy you for this amount, do they actually pay you that?'' As a young cricketer from a humble background, I thank my Dad, he always kept me grounded, no matter the situation. With that price, the expectation is always high. I didn't play the first game, so I realised I wasn't an automatic pick despite the high price. It was an early wake-up call - I had to play good cricket," Narine told ESPNCricinfo.

Ever since, Narine has been with KKR through thick and thin. In 148 IPL matches, Narine has picked up 152 wickets and scored 1025 runs, enhancing his reputation as an exciting opening batter.

