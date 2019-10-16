Kieron Pollard to lead West Indies in ODI and T20I series against Afghanistan in India

cricket

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:17 IST

Kieron Pollard was named the captain of both ODIs and T20Is as West Indies announced their squads for the upcoming tour against Afghanistan to be played in Dehradun, India. Jason Holder, who found a place in all three squads, will continue to lead the Test side. The new-look West Indies T20I team includes several players who performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, attacking opening batsman Brandon King earned their maiden call-ups based on some power-packed performances in the CPL. Top-order batsman Lendl Simmons too earned his comeback after scoring 430 runs in 12 innings for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle were the two other notable absentees from the white-ball squads while Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel both missed out on Test selection.

Sunil Narine. meanwhile, was not named in any of the limited overs squads because of a finger injury he occurred during the final leg of the CPL.

The Afghanistan series will also mark the return Phil Simmons as the head coach of West Indies.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamrah Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test against Afghanistan in Dehradun in India between November 5 and December 1.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:17 IST