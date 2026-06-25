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King Charles meets exiled female Afghan cricketers and encourages them in a clear message to the Taliban

The female Afghan sportspersons have no official recognition since the Taliban takeover, which has forced many of them to find asylum in other countries.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 10:23 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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In a terrific show of support, King Charles met the exiled Afghan women cricketers in England on Wednesday.

King Charles is presented with a hand decorated cricket bat from Shukria Noori during his meeting with members of the Afghan Refugee Women's Cricket Team at Clarence House on Wednesday.(AFP)

The Taliban, which has been in power in Afghanistan for quite some time now, has banned its female players from pursuing studies as well as any sporting activities, as it interferes with their ideology. If truth be told, life has been particularly hard for women in Afghanistan post the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

They have been forced to completely cover themselves, besides being forced into traditional roles. Since the ban, many Afghan female athletes have managed to leave the country, but not before facing an ordeal of one type or another. An overwhelming majority of them have moved to Australia.

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King Charles was quite endearing to the players during the photo-op. He spoke to a few of them and looked very keen on knowing how they had escaped Afghanistan. King Charles, who has a reputation for being funny, did make a few light-hearted comments. "If you lose, you can blame me for interrupting your training," he said.

King Charles was all praise for the Afghan cricketers. "I'm so glad that you can pursue what you want to do," he said. The event was hosted at Clarence House, the royal residence in London, amid a massive heatwave threat. But the monarch was all sport, nicely dressed up, looking cheerful, which was the need of the hour for the Afghan women in distress. The message to the Taliban was quite clear, wasn't it?

 
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