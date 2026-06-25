Ahead of India T20Is, Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson reveals long-term goal and looks to emulate Kenya

Ahead of a two-T20I series against world number one India, Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson is thinking long-term and hopes that in 2030, when the country co-hosts the T20 World Cup along with England and Scotland, they are able to emulate what Kenya did in the 2003 World Cup. The East African country, one of three co-hosts, stunned one and all by reaching the semifinals. Ireland can learn a lot from Shreyas Iyer's team over the next few days. (PTI)

Ireland take the field against India on Friday (6pm India time). The second game will be played on Sunday at the same venue: Stormont, Belfast. Wilson hopes the upcoming matches against India can set the stage for the 2030 T20 World Cup. In world cricket today, there is no bigger team than the Indian team under new captain Shreyas Iyer, with explosive names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma in the ranks ready to fire on all cylinders. Ireland are assured of a place in the 2028 T20 World Cup by virtue of their ICC ranking, and in 2030, they will exercise their right to play as the co-hosts.

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"Our next T20 match will probably be in 2027," Wilson told BBC Sport NI.

"We will have an ODI [50 overs format] focus after this, and naturally so with the World Cup qualifiers coming up in the new year, so for a little while, T20 cricket will take a back seat. It's a new cycle, and the good thing is we know we have qualified for not just 2028, but 2030 as well, and that allows real planning.

"Our desire should be for 2030 and a home World Cup where we will look to get everyone engaged, and we'll make a play like that. Why can't we do a Kenya from 2003 and reach a semi-final or go as far as possible? That should be everyone's goal," he added.

Tucker is the right choice! Wilson also praised new T20I captain Lorcan Tucker. This will be the wicket-keeper batsman's first captaincy assignment on a full-time basis. "He's incredibly well planned, he's diligent and one of our best players, so I think he is more than ready for the challenge," Wilson said.

"He's the respect of his peers and staff, so I'm excited to see what he will bring. He'll have his senior players on the pitch as well, so it [instruction] will get around everyone else," he added.