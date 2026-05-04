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KKR CEO goes gaga, dubs Sunil Narine ‘the king' after spinner becomes first overseas player to script special IPL feat

Sunil Narine became the first overseas player in the IPL to take 200 wickets. KKR CEO Venky Mysore went all out in his praise for the seasoned campaigner. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:01 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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The Indian Premier League 2026 has been a full entertainment cycle for fans so far, with on-field drama, controversies, and comebacks from crunch situations. Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history with 3 championships, have found themselves at the centre of this narrative. From one of their worst starts in IPL history, losing 5 consecutive matches, to a mid-season turnaround with 3 straight wins under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s campaign has been a story of sharp contrast.

Sunil Narine became the first overseas player in the IPL to take 200 wickets(PTI)

Amid all this, the spotlight has firmly been on KKR’s bowling unit, which has endured a rollercoaster ride since the start of the season. Entering the campaign as one of the strongest bowling attacks on paper, the side underwent a significant reshuffle to find the right balance, especially with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep sidelined due to injuries. Big signing all-rounder Cameron Green also went through a challenging phase, constantly facing questions over his place in the playing XI amid workload management concerns.

Also Read: Sunil Narine etches his name in IPL folklore, becomes first overseas player to achieve monumental feat

“This is the first time I am seeing; I just double checked with the king. This is the first time I am seeing him opening the bowling, and of course, his bowling powerplay. We have seen him do all kinds of things. But today, when he had the ball in hand, I said, This is the first for me. I have never seen that before, but two in a row, and they set the tone beautifully there. But amazing the whole bowling unit, so I thought today, with 200 wickets, we have got to give King the game changer,” said Mysore.

The comeback of Varun Chakaravarthy

He went on to further celebrate the return to form of their mystery spinner Chakravarthy, who had a difficult time entering this campaign following his struggles, where he conceded massive runs during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 winning campaign. However, it seems the spinner has found his form at just the right time, as KKR look to carry this momentum into their next clash against Delhi Capitals.

“Needless to say, Lionel Messi, you know Varun Chakravarthy has come. Form came back, and there is no looking back, so amazing, very well done,” added Mysore.

Mysore also pointed out the 25-year-old pacer Kartik Tyagi, who was acquired for INR 30 lakhs ahead of the 2026 season after going unsold in 2025, for stepping up in place of Rana with two crucial wickets against SRH, as he conceded just 30 runs in his four overs.

“I thought Kartik Tyagi, you were outstanding with the ball,” Mysore concluded as he encouraged the squad to get ready for the clash against Delhi.

 
kolkata knight riders sunil narine
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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