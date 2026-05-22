KKR hit by fresh injury setback as in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of season ahead of must-win clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a concussion and a finger fracture, the franchise said on Friday. Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of season (REUTERS)

Raghuvanshi, who has been strong for KKR with the bat this season, sustained a concussion and a fracture on his finger while attempting a catch against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday," a KKR release said.

Raghuvanshi is having his best season with the bat and has made 422 runs in 13 matches, 12 innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of over 146, with five fifties and a best score of 82*. So far, since his 2024 debut season, he has featured in 35 matches for KKR, scoring 885 runs in 30 innings at an average of 34.03 and a strike rate of 145.55, with seven fifties.

KKR still alive in playoffs race KKR won their previous match against MI by four wickets, chasing 148 runs successfully on a tricky surface during a rain-hit match. They are placed sixth with six wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.

They have their last league phase match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on May 24.

Winning the match will take them to 15 points and an entry into the playoffs if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose their last fixtures. (ANI)