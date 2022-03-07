KKR IPL 2022 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) campaign against defending Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KKR will be led by Shreyas Iyer and the new skipper will have an uphill task of leading his side to a win against four-time champions CSK, captained by MS Dhoni

KKR are slotted in Group A and will take on their fellow group members Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants two times each. They will also play their Group B counterparts Sunrisers Hyderabad twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Match 1, March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

Match 2, March 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 28: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST