CSK IPL 2022 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK, led by MS Dhoni, is currently the second-most successful team with four titles and will face a new-look KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer first up.

CSK headline Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Mumbai Indians twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST