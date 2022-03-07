RCB IPL 2022 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete fixtures, match timings, venues, dates- All you need to know

IPL 2016 runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) campaign against IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27. RCB are yet to announce to their captain but that decision is likely to be disclosed in the near future.

RCB are slotted in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Rajasthan Royals twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Match 1, March 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, April 30: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST