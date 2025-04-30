KKR issue clarification on viral Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh moment with fresh video

Kolkata Knight Riders issued a clarification on what transpired between Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav with a fresh video shared on their official social media handles on Wednesday. KKR used a witty caption to douse all the reports that projected a rift between KKR batter Rinku Singh and Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav following a viral video that showed the latter slapping the former twice after the DC vs KKR match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav

A seemingly light-hearted moment between Indian cricket teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh ignited a firestorm of debate on social media following KKR's 14-run victory over DC. A viral video capturing Kuldeep playfully slapping Rinku twice during post-match interactions divided fans, with reactions ranging from amusement to outrage. Rinku's expression after the first playful slap from Kuldeep made fans believe there was something serious between the two cricketers.

However, KKR posted a fresh video of Kuldeep and Rinku with the caption: "Media (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘪) vs (𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘬𝘢) Reality! 𝘎𝘦𝘩𝘳𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪 feat. our talented UP boys."

The incident occurred moments after KKR’s thrilling win, which kept their playoff hopes alive. In the now-viral clip, Kuldeep, Rinku, and a few other players are seen laughing and chatting near the boundary. Out of nowhere, Kuldeep delivers a light slap to Rinku’s cheek, which initially appears to be in jest. Rinku, visibly surprised, pauses briefly before Kuldeep slaps him again. The second slap shifts Rinku’s expression from amusement to discomfort, prompting a tense exchange between the two Uttar Pradesh natives, who share a well-documented camaraderie from their domestic cricket days.

While the video lacks audio, making the exact context unclear, Rinku’s reaction fueled speculation. Some fans dismissed the incident as friendly banter, citing the duo’s long-standing bond. Others, however, were less forgiving, accusing Kuldeep of disrespect.

On the match front, KKR posted 204/9, powered by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 and Rinku’s crucial 36 off 25 balls. Sunil Narine’s 3/29, supported by Varun Chakravarthy, restricted DC to 190/9 despite Faf du Plessis’ 62 and Axar Patel’s 43. The win lifted KKR to nine points, keeping them in the playoff race, while DC, with 12 points, remained in the top four.