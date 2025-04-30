Kuldeep Yadav slaps Rinku Singh twice on live TV as KKR star left shocked, then infuriated; fans say, 'BCCI, ban him'

In a shocking clip that went viral on social media on Tuesday, just moments after the end of the intense clash between Delhi Capitals and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was caught on live TV slapping KKR batter Rinku Singh twice. It happened after Delhi lost their second consecutive game at home, as they fell 14 runs short against Kolkata. Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh twice after DC vs KKR

In the clip that has been making the rounds on social media, Kuldeep, Rinku and a few other players are seen sharing a laugh after the game. Suddenly, the leg-spinner slapped Rinku, likely in a playful manner, but it did not sit well with the latter. He was left a bit embarrassed and shocked at the sight. Kuldeep then slapped him again, and this time, Rinku was clearly left enraged as he had a word with his India teammate.

With the clip having no audio, the context behind Kuldeep's act remains unknown, neither did the commentators read it into the incident during their post-match analysis. But fans on social media too were left furious with Kuldeep, calling it his "worst behaviour", while few even called for BCCI to "ban" him.

Delhi lose at home again

When the Axar Patel-led side had hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi over the weekend, they stood just two wins away from confirming their spot in the playoffs. With back-to-back games at home, it seemed a likely prospect. But they lost on both occasions, as Delhi slipped from the second spot in the table to the fourth, having suffered a fourth defeat this season, against Kolkata.

Sent in to bat, Kolkata, who headed into the contest after just two wins in their last five matches, managed to post 204 for nine, riding on a blazing start by their top-order batters.

Chasing the total, DC were 62 for 3 in seven overs, but Faf du Plessis (62) and Axar Patel (43) kept them in the hunt with a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

However, Sunil Narine (3/29) picked up three key wickets at a crucial juncture to derail DC's chase, as the hosts were restricted to 190 for nine in their 20 overs to succumb to their third loss in four home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.