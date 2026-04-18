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KKR management's shortcomings laid bare as team accused of destroying Rinku Singh's confidence: ‘He was heartbroken’

Rinku Singh has scored just 79 runs in the six matches he has played for KKR in the IPL 2026 season so far.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:25 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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It just isn't working out for Rinku Singh. The left-handed batter has looked a pale shadow of himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, and he can't seem to buy a run at this point. His troubles compounded on Friday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans, where he lasted just two balls in the middle, scoring one run. In the five innings he has come out to bat this year, the KKR vice-captain has managed just 79 runs, with his highest being 33 not out against the Mumbai Indians.

Rinku Singh scored just one run off two balls against Gujarat Titans. (REUTERS)

To make matters worse, the KKR management has also not shown sufficient faith in the left-hander's abilities, as the match against the Gujarat Titans proved. Even Anukul Roy was sent higher than Rinku, and he came out to bat at No.7. However, his stay was a short one as he was sent back to the hut by Kagiso Rabada.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary wasn't pleased with the behaviour towards Rinku in the match against Gujarat, saying the need of the hour is to give the batter confidence, but the management is destroying it further.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum predicted to be next KKR coach amid three-time champions' lacklustre show in IPL 2026: ‘Bookmark this’

“KKR fans have seen three titles. But this year, your main bowlers got injured, but it wasn't like that; all the strength was taken away. The team was still strong. But something is not right, be it the atmosphere or the combination,” said Tiwary.

“It was a disappointing performance,” he added.

KKR will next face off against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 19 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

 
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