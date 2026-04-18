Brendon McCullum predicted to be next KKR coach amid three-time champions' lacklustre show in IPL 2026: ‘Bookmark this’

“Baz McCullum will be the coach of KKR next season. Bookmark this tweet,” Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Amid the lacklustre showing in the tournament, former England captain Kevin Pietersen made a bold prediction, saying Brendon McCullum would be the next KKR coach come the next IPL season, and one can bookmark his prediction. It is worth noting that as of now, McCullum is contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and his tenure is all set to expire as the England men's team coach in the end of 2027.

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), continue to spiral downward. The franchise remains the only team winless in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, with just one point from six games, and is at the bottom of the points table. On Friday, it was another hapless and disappointing showing as KKR went down against the Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the recent string of losses, KKR's management, especially head coach Abhishek Nayar and skipper Ajinkya Rahane , have been under the most criticism.

McCullum is no stranger to KKR, having coached the team for three years from 2020 to 2022, and he left the role after being named Test coach of the England national team. On the other hand, KKR elevated Nayar to head coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Tim Southee are all part of KKR's coaching staff for IPL 2026, but despite the presence of such big names, the three-time champions continue to struggle in the tournament.

The absence of Gautam Gambhir The absence of a figure like Gautam Gambhir is clearly evident in the KKR dugout, as the management has run out of ideas amid the team's lacklustre performance in IPL 2026 so far. The current leadership group has been ringing in changes by the minute, and nothing has clicked for the franchise so far.

It is worth noting that all of KKR's titles have come when Gambhir was involved with the franchise in some capacity. He won two tournaments as captain, and the third piece ofsilverware came when he became the mentor.

KKR has also been plagued by injuries, as Harshit Rana was ruled out of the IPL 2026 season before the tournament began. Matheesha Pathirana has also missed the franchise's opening six matches. The Sri Lankan pacer has received his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket; however, no one knows when exactly he will take the field for KKR.

Skipper Rahane's performances has also left much to be desired and his ugly hoike on the opening ball he faced against Gujarat Titans just summed up his and KKR's campaign so far. The franchise continue to remains at the bottom of the points table with just 1 point from six matches. The lone point came owing to an abandoned game against the Punjab Kings.