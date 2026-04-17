BCCI takes action after Romi Bhinder found guilty; ACU ‘unsatisfied’ with RR manager's protocol breach explanation

Romi Bhinder, the Rajasthan Royals team manager, has been fined INR 1 lakh for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. During the Rajasthan Royals' batting innings, the cameras caught Bhinder closely looking at his phone, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated alongside him. The image went viral on social media, and two days later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit issued a show-cause notice, giving him 48 hours to provide an explanation. Romi Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 lakh for using a mobile phone (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, confirmed that the BCCI's ACU was not happy with the clarification issued by Bhinder, and that he was fined INR 1 lakh and given an official warning.

“Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future,” Saikia told HT.

Also Read: BCCI serves notice to Romi Bhinder: RR manager used mobile for medical emergency; lungs had collapsed, was hospitalised “We hope this incident will be taken as a deterrent by all other stakeholders, and I request everyone to follow the rules and regulations so that the game does not suffer,” he added.

It is worth noting that under the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations, no one is allowed to use mobile phones in the dugout area. Only the team managers and media managers can use their devices, but even they are restricted to inside the dressing room, not the dugout. The incident involving Bhinder using the phone occurred during the 11th over of the Rajasthan Royals' batting innings.

Bhinder's involvement with RR Bhinder has been involved with the Royals since the league began in 2008, in some capacity. The senior team official is also acting as a local guardian for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi. After the match against RCB, Bhinder was spotted alongside Riyan Parag during the toss for the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, carrying the team sheet.

Rajasthan beat RCB by six wickets, powered by Sooryavanshi’s 78 off just 26 balls. The Royals are currently third in the points table and will face the Kolkata Knight Riders next on April 19 at Eden Gardens.