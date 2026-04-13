BCCI serves notice to Romi Bhinder: RR manager used mobile for medical emergency; lungs had collapsed, was hospitalised

The mobile phone controversy involving Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has escalated, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issuing a notice and launching a formal investigation, according to a fresh media report on Monday. The report further stated that a “medical emergency” may have been the reason behind his actions. RR manager Romi Bhinder served BCCI notice

During Rajasthan Royals’ previous IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati last week, Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone while seated in the dugout — a violation of the IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol. As per the rules, team managers are permitted to use mobile phones only in the dressing room, while the use of electronic devices in the dugout is restricted to the designated team analyst.

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According to a report by The New Indian Express, Bhinder has been served a notice by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI, which has initiated a probe and given him 48 hours to submit an explanation. “We have asked the ACSU to investigate and file a report on the incident,” IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal told the publication.

However, the report added that sources familiar with the matter claimed Bhinder’s phone use was linked to a medical emergency. He has reportedly dealt with serious health issues in the past, including a collapsed lung that required a prolonged hospital stay in Nagpur. A former ACSU official noted that while team managers may carry phones for medical reasons, any usage must still be confined to the dressing room.

"Romi has lost more than 10 kilos due to medical issues. He has asthma as well because of which he is advised not to walk a long distance or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performed various roles for the franchise. Hence he knows the rules and regulations but that phone was in his possession due to medical reasons. Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage but again he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials," added another source.

The scrutiny intensified after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, seated beside him in the dugout, was seen glancing at the phone in the viral clip.

"We are hopeful that the ACSU officials will keep Romi's medical conditions in mind before arriving at a conclusion. The problem was he had to walk at least 50 steps before climbing around 20 steps to reach the dressing room and do the same to return to the dugout. That must have forced him to check the phone at the dugout itself," one of the above-mentioned sources added.