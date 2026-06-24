KKR push for Hardik Pandya trade with captaincy on offer, hold multiple talks with MI; RR trail in race: Report

Over a month ago, former England captain Michael Vaughan had hinted at the possibility. And while Rajasthan Royals initially emerged as a frontrunner to secure a trade deal for Hardik Pandya after IPL 2026, the 2008 champions have now seemingly fallen behind in the race, with Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly stepping up their pursuit of the India all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during an IPL 2026 clash(PTI)

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Speculation around Hardik's future at Mumbai Indians has been building since the end of IPL 2026, when the five-time champions finished ninth in the standings. It marked the second time since Hardik's return as captain that Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs, despite a third-place finish in 2025.

The rumours gained further traction following Hardik's social media activity, with several reports suggesting that the India star could be on the move ahead of the 2027 season.

According to a fresh report by PTI, an IPL insider privy to the development revealed, on the condition of anonymity, that multiple discussions have taken place between KKR's top management and Mumbai Indians' ownership regarding a potential trade. In fact, KKR had first approached Mumbai towards the end of the previous season.

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{{^usCountry}} The report further stated that if Hardik joins KKR, he would likely take over the captaincy. Ajinkya Rahane was always viewed as a stop-gap option and endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign both as captain and batter. While Rinku Singh was groomed as vice-captain with an eye on the future, KKR reportedly see Hardik as a more immediate leadership solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report further stated that if Hardik joins KKR, he would likely take over the captaincy. Ajinkya Rahane was always viewed as a stop-gap option and endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign both as captain and batter. While Rinku Singh was groomed as vice-captain with an eye on the future, KKR reportedly see Hardik as a more immediate leadership solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, IPL trade discussions weren't a priority at that stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, IPL trade discussions weren't a priority at that stage. {{/usCountry}}

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"However, it has been learned that KKR have once again approached MI's top leadership and there have been a few rounds of discussions," the source said.

The report suggests that captaincy is not the only attraction. KKR are believed to be exploring an all-cash deal, although it remains unclear whether Mumbai prefer a direct cash transfer or a player exchange.

Under IPL regulations, players cannot independently negotiate transfers with rival franchises. All discussions must take place between franchises, while a player's consent remains mandatory for any trade to be completed. Should a player refuse a proposed move, he must instead be released into the auction pool.

Interestingly, Vaughan had floated KKR as a potential destination as far back as May while speaking to Cricbuzz. He even proposed an audacious swap involving Cameron Green.

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"Replace him with Cameron Green. If he wants to carry on as captain, then he'd better be with a fresh setup. Maybe KKR. Kolkata will be looking for a new captain. That's why the Green-Hardik swap," Vaughan had said.

RR also in the race

KKR are not alone in the chase. PTI reported that Rajasthan Royals also approached Mumbai regarding a potential swap involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik. However, it remains unclear whether those discussions progressed beyond the initial stage.

More importantly, Rajasthan may not appeal to Hardik as much as KKR. The franchise have already invested heavily in Riyan Parag as their long-term captaincy option, meaning Hardik would likely have to relinquish leadership responsibilities.

For now, if a trade does materialise, KKR appear to be the more realistic and attractive destination. With captaincy on offer and discussions already underway, the Kolkata franchise seem to have positioned themselves firmly at the front of the queue for one of the biggest potential moves ahead of IPL 2027.

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