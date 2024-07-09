KKR react as Gautam Gambhir becomes new India head coach: ‘There is no bigger honour than…’

A new era has just begun in Indian cricket, with Gautam Gambhir taking over the charge as India's new head coach. The veteran Indian batter replaced Rahul Dravid in one of the most important positions in Indian cricket. Gambhir, the big match player for the Indian team during his playing days, recently mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL crown in the 2024 edition. Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)

Gambhir previously led KKR to two IPL titles as captain in 2012 and 2014 but left the franchise in 2017. However, his life made a big U-turn, and Gambhir returned to KKR this year as a mentor. The left-handed batter shares a great camaraderie with team co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and it didn't take the latter much to convince his former skipper to return in the purple and golden outfit. On his return, Gambhir instilled confidence in the KKR stars and they produced collective efforts on the field to add the third IPL title to their cabinet.

Meanwhile, mentor Gambhir and KKR's partnership lasted for just one year, and he was named the Indian cricket team's head coach on Tuesday.

KKR posted an old quote about Gambhir after the big announcement that him taking over the charge as India's head coach.

"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team," KKR wrote on X.

It was the same comment Gambhir made when he was asked about his desire to become the Indian team's coach last month.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There’s no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and more across the globe as well and when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?” Gambhir was quoted as saying during a private event in Abu Dhabi.

Gambhir now takes over a team with heightened expectations after their T20 World Cup triumph, their fourth World Cup title and first major crown since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dravid ended his coaching tenure on a high after missing out closely on WTC and ODI WC titles last year.

India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in late July will be Gambhir's first assignment as coach of the national team.