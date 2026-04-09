KKR told to drop Cameron Green from playing XI vs LSG, start with NZ opening pair: 'Not seeing anything coming from him'

Former India spinner Murali Kartik has delivered a blunt assessment of Cameron Green, questioning his place in the Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Cameron Green is under the scanner this season.(ANI Pic Service)

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KKR, the three-time champions, are still searching for their first win of the season after a disappointing start, and Green’s underwhelming performances have come under scrutiny. Bought for a massive INR 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, the Australian all-rounder has failed to justify his price tag so far.

In three innings, Green has managed just 24 runs at an average of 8.00, while striking at 171.42. More notably, he is yet to bowl in the tournament, raising further questions about his role in the side.

“I will make a change, I have been saying this right from the start that Finn Allen and Tim Seifert should open the innings together, and Ajinkya Rahane can bat at No.3. I am not seeing anything coming from Cameron Green, to be very honest. He is not even bowling. You have a settled opening pair who know each other really well, and if they can start well on the good Kolkata surface, then that would be great,” Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

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{{^usCountry}} KKR have endured heavy defeats against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their clash against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain after a shaky start. Marsh and Allen players to watch out for {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KKR have endured heavy defeats against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their clash against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain after a shaky start. Marsh and Allen players to watch out for {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With multiple overseas options available, including Rachin Ravindra and Rovman Powell, Kartik believes KKR must rethink their combination to find balance and consistency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With multiple overseas options available, including Rachin Ravindra and Rovman Powell, Kartik believes KKR must rethink their combination to find balance and consistency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also weighed in on LSG’s strategy, praising their return to a stable opening pair. “The most important thing for Lucknow was that their original opening pair returned, and the position that Rishabh Pant is currently playing in, please stay there. The player to watch out for me would be Bison (Mitchell Marsh), and Finn Allen,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also weighed in on LSG’s strategy, praising their return to a stable opening pair. “The most important thing for Lucknow was that their original opening pair returned, and the position that Rishabh Pant is currently playing in, please stay there. The player to watch out for me would be Bison (Mitchell Marsh), and Finn Allen,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pant recently played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 50 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, further strengthening LSG’s batting lineup.

With pressure mounting on KKR and questions surrounding key players like Green, the upcoming clash could prove crucial in shaping their IPL 2026 campaign.

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