KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries galore for Chennai Super Kings as Dube, Rahane destroy Kolkata bowlers

KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 KKR vs CSK Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. KKR are currently eighth in the league standings with four points in six matches, packed with two wins and four defeats. Led by Nitish Rana, Kolkata are currently in a three-match losing streak and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. On the other hand, CSK are third in the table with eight points in six matches. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, Chennai are on a two-match unbeaten run and will be looking to extend that streak.
Apr 23, 2023 08:42 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! Chennai are 150-up!
In the slot from Wiese, from round the wicket. Dube hammers it over long on for a six and also brings up 150 for CSK!
Apr 23, 2023 08:41 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: 6-6-4!
Umesh overpitches his delivery and Rahane smacks it over deep backward square for a six! Then he launches him over fine leg for another six, followed by a four!
Apr 23, 2023 08:38 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back sixes! CSK 123/2 (13)
A length delivery by Varun and Dube slams it over midwicket for a six! Then, he receives a full delivery which is whacked down the ground for another six!
CSK: 123/2 (13)
Apr 23, 2023 08:32 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BIG WICKET!
Varun sends it in Conway's slot and it is a good delivery. Conway can only guide it to long off for a catch!
Conway c Wiese b Varun 56 (40)
Apr 23, 2023 08:22 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: CHENNAI GET TO 100!
A full length delivery by Varun and Conway guides it to midwicket as CSK get to 100!
Apr 23, 2023 08:19 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: FIFTY FOR CONWAY!
A back of a length delivery by Suyash and Conway hits it to backward point for a quick single and gets his fifty in 34 balls!
Apr 23, 2023 08:15 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A poor delivery by Narine and Conway slams it over long on for a six!
Apr 23, 2023 08:12 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! SHOT!
A short delivery by Suyash and Rahane goes on the back foot to pull it through the wide long on for a four!
Apr 23, 2023 08:10 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: FINALLY A BREAKTHROUGH!
A wrong'un by Suyash, and Gaikwad tries to drive, but doesn't pick it well. The ball turns and hits the off stump!
Gaikwad b Suyash 35 (20)
Apr 23, 2023 08:05 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: 4-6! CSK 72/0 (7)
A good delivery by Narine, but Gaikwad is there for it. He places his cut well, and it goes through extra cover for a four!
A full length delivery by Narine, outside off. Gaikwad is there once again to launch it over extra cover for a stunning six!
CSK: 72/0 (7)
Apr 23, 2023 07:59 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full toss by Khejroliya, on the hip. Gaikwad slams it over the midwicket boundary for a six!
Apr 23, 2023 07:58 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai reach 50!
A short delivery by Khejroliya, on the wide line. Conway guides it over the lone gully for a simple four!
Apr 23, 2023 07:52 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: ANOTHER FOUR!
A full delivery by Wiese, and wide. Conway is there but mistimes his drive. he still gets a four, as it goes to the left of mid-off to the ropes!
Apr 23, 2023 07:51 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A short delivery by Wiese, outside off. Conway pulls it with much aplomb through midwicket for a four!
Apr 23, 2023 07:45 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! CSK 22/0 (3)
A short delivery by Umesh and Conway gets a big top edge on his pull shot, and it goes past fine leg with ease for a six!
CSK: 22/0 (3)
Apr 23, 2023 07:41 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! CSK 14/0 (1.5)
A full delivery by Wiese, on the pads. Conway whacks it over square leg for a six!
CSK: 14/0 (1.5)
Apr 23, 2023 07:36 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR TO BEGIN WITH!
Umesh pitches it up, outside off. Gaikwad tries to drive, but inside edges it past the leg stump for a four!
Apr 23, 2023 07:31 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!
Gaikwad and Conway to open for CSK. Umesh will bowl the first over for KKR.
Apr 23, 2023 07:10 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
KKR: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Apr 23, 2023 07:06 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains have to say?
After winning the toss, KKR skipper Rana said, "Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton. Jagadeesan in for Mandeep."
Meanwhile, CSK skipper Dhoni said, "Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there."
Apr 23, 2023 07:03 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss time!
KKR captain Rana has won the toss and opted to bowl vs CSK.
Apr 23, 2023 06:41 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss upcoming!
Toss is coming up and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST!
Apr 23, 2023 06:29 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player
For KKR, they will be relying on Suyash and Venkatesh for their Impact Player option. Meanwhile, CSK will use Rayudu.
Apr 23, 2023 06:25 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: No Ben Stokes!
CSK head coach Fleming has already confirmed that Stokes will be on the bench once again. The England all-rounder played in the first two matches of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, even Magala and Chahar will be unavailable.
Apr 23, 2023 05:59 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Key stat
At the Eden Gardens, since IPL 2018, the captain winning the toss has opted to bowl in the last 20 games at the venue.
Apr 23, 2023 05:50 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
KKR are currently eighth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points in six matches, packed with two wins and four defeats. On the other hand, CSK are third in the standings with eight points in six fixtures, including four victories and two losses.
Apr 23, 2023 05:43 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunil Narine vs Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane has also not been in good form against KKR spinner Narine. Narine has dismissed the India international four times in ten innings.
Apr 23, 2023 05:40 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy vs MS Dhoni
Varun has been in good form against Dhoni. The KKR spinner has dismissed him thrice in 16 balls.
Apr 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming on CSK's massive challenge
Ahead of the match, CSK's Fleming commented on the fixtures. He said, "The travel is more exhausting than what people think. We are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks, so we are well aware of the challenges. It's a massive challenge."
Apr 23, 2023 05:02 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Nitish Rana have to say?
After KKR's defeat in their previous match vs DC, KKR captain Rana said, "I take the responsibility for this (loss against Delhi Capitals), I should have stood there. Credit to the bowlers though, I think the upcoming games will be good for us. We need to play well as a team. We need to bowl like the way we did today, if we manage to sort these things out, we can fight better."
Apr 23, 2023 04:48 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, March 26 - 2022
2. CSK (192/3) beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs - October 15, 2021
3. CSK (172/8) beat KKR (171/6) by 2 wickets - September, 2021
4. CSK (220/3) beat KKR (202/10) by 18 runs - April 21, 2021
5. CSK (178/4) beat KKR (172/5) by 6 wickets - October 29, 2020
Apr 23, 2023 04:26 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 27 matches, with CSK winning 17 times and KKR coming out on top in nine occasions.
Apr 23, 2023 04:24 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: What did MS Dhoni say?
Ahead of the match, CSK captain Dhoni praised Pathirana. He said, "You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen with Malinga - someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him. Definitely he has been a find"
Apr 23, 2023 04:20 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
KKR: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Apr 23, 2023 04:06 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match between KKR and CSK, straight from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.