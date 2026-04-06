KKR vs PBKS cut-off time: When is the latest a five-over game can be played at the Eden Gardens

Rain forced the focus away from cricket and onto the clock during the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday. With the game interrupted early, the key question became simple: till what time could officials wait and still complete a five-over-a-side contest? A groundsman gestures as he covers the pitch after rain stopped play during the IPL 2026 match between KKR and PBKS. (AFP)

The most reasonable reference point was 11:50 PM IST. For a standard IPL match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, the playing conditions broadly work with a normal finish time of 10:50 PM. An additional 60 minutes is then available to cover delays. That extends the outer window to around 11:50 PM.

In rain-hit matches, the number can vary slightly depending on the precise time of interruption, inspection windows, restart formalities and the overs-reduction calculations being applied in real time. But as a clear explanation of the regulation framework, 11:50 PM is the correct figure to work with. As for the KKR and PBKS match, it could be around 11:14 PM given the allowances.

Before the interruption, Punjab Kings had already gained control of the contest. KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs after being put in, with Xavier Bartlett striking twice in the opening burst. It was the kind of start Punjab wanted and the kind Kolkata could not afford, especially given their shaky beginning to the season.

Why the timing issue mattered so much The delay carried greater weight because of the match situation. Punjab had the advantage when play stopped, while Kolkata had lost early wickets and had not yet given themselves a base to recover. In a shortened game, that early damage becomes even more costly because there is less time to rebuild an innings.

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Chances of play slim as rain refuses to relent; washout looms

That is why the cut-off discussion was not just a technical detail. It had a direct bearing on the shape of the contest. Every minute lost brought the match closer to a reduced-overs format, and reduced-overs games tend to punish teams that have already lost control in the first few overs.

For a 7:30 PM start, the expected finish is 10:50 PM. Add the one-hour delay allowance, and the outer limit lands at roughly 11:50 PM for a five-over match.