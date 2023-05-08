Home / Cricket / KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana, Dhawan aim to get shaky campaigns back on track as Kolkata face Punjab
Live

KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana, Dhawan aim to get shaky campaigns back on track as Kolkata face Punjab

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 03:21 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates
KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Led by Nitish Rana, KKR have been in erratic form after a bright start. They are currently eighth in the ten-team points table with eight points in 10 matches, packed with four wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, PBKS have also been in similar luck and are seventh in the standings with 10 points in 10 games, including five wins, five defeats. Both sides faced each other in their season opener, with PBKS winning by seven runs in Match 2. Coming into this match, both sides will be wanting to get their campaign back on track and grab a win.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Russell close to a 400

    Andre Russell batting prowess makes it easy for us to sometimes forget that he is also a very, very handy fast bowler. Well, today it is a bowling stat that he is getting close to. Russell is three wickets away from becoming just the seventh bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets. 

  • May 08, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai

    PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

  • May 08, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match as KKR take on PBKS in Kolkata. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league kkr punjab kings + 2 more

Ravi Shastri passes blunt verdict on Rohit Sharma's MI captaincy in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 03:05 PM IST

Ravi Shastri has shared his honest assessment of Rohit Sharma's performance as Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain at the IPL 2023.

Ravi Shastri has shared his honest assessment of Rohit Sharma's performance as Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain (ANI-AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana, Dhawan aim to get back on track

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 03:21 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Sandeep was able to pull back game but...': Balaji’s key moment in RR vs SRH

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 02:10 PM IST

Laxmipathy Balaji pointed out the key moment in SRH's win vs RR and felt that veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma could regret it forever.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball in the final over as SRH defeated RR.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Was eating my food …': Saha’s story behind wearing trousers other way around

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Wriddhiman Saha had a funny incident during the GT vs LSG IPL 2023 match, where he wore his pants other way around.

Wriddhiman Saha speaks to KS Bharat.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Yuzvendra Chahal equals Dwayne Bravo's historic feat in RR vs SRH IPL tie

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled Dwayne Bravo's historic feat in RR's match against SRH at the IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

T Ten Global Sports launches US Masters T10 league

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 12:24 PM IST

The league will see 6 Teams competing in the new fastest Cricket format.

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and other USA National and Domestic players.
ByHT Sports Desk

Star pacer returns, Rahul Chahar to play key role: PBKS predicted XI vs KKR

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 11:09 AM IST

PBKS predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Punjab can use Harpreet Brar as an Impact Substitute depending on the situation.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings predicted XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Jason Roy to open with Gurbaz: KKR’s predicted XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 11:00 AM IST

KKR face PBKS in their upcoming IPL 2023 match, in Kolkata. Here is their predicted XI.

KKR face PBKS in their next IPL 2023 match.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: MS Dhoni’s massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in rousing speech at CSK camp

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST

MS Dhoni gave a massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in his rousing speech at the CSK camp during the ongoing edition of the IPL.

MS Dhoni gave a massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in his rousing speech(PTI-Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Babar Azam's Pakistan slip to No. 3 in ODI rankings after NZ's consolation win

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 09:11 AM IST

New Zealand enjoyed a consolation 47-run win in the fifth and final ODI to deny Pakistan a clean sweep of the series.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, center, and teammates congratulate each others (AP)
AP | , Karachi

'Whose decision was that? Massive blunder': Sehwag shocked, bashes Gambhir & Co

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words as he battered the LSG for a rather surprising decision during the game against Gujarat Titans.

Sehwag bashes Gambhir and co. for the call vs GT(File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Warner's eye-catching reaction on SRH goes viral after crazy IPL 2023 win vs RR

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Moments after the win, David Warner posted an eye-catching tweet on his former franchise SRH which set the internet ablaze.

David Warner reacts to SRH's win against RR
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: 'Great question. I don't know' - Samson's bizarre reply to commentator

cricket
Updated on May 08, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Sanju Samson was visibly disappointed after the side's dramatic defeat to SRH on Sunday night.

Sanju Samson(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: How Sandeep's no-ball blunder saw Samad finish off SRH's chase in style

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 07:13 AM IST

The 21-year-old pulled off what Dhoni failed to do 3 weeks back as he mustered his strength to smash the final ball for a six to finish off the chase in style.

How Sandeep's no-ball blunder saw Samad finish off SRH's chase in style
ByHT Sports Desk

GT extend lead at top, SRH stay alive: Latest IPL 2023 Points Table

cricket
Published on May 08, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals remained static at fourth despite enduring fifth defeat in the last six matches

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap list(IPL Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out