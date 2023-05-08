KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana, Dhawan aim to get shaky campaigns back on track as Kolkata face Punjab
KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Led by Nitish Rana, KKR have been in erratic form after a bright start. They are currently eighth in the ten-team points table with eight points in 10 matches, packed with four wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, PBKS have also been in similar luck and are seventh in the standings with 10 points in 10 games, including five wins, five defeats. Both sides faced each other in their season opener, with PBKS winning by seven runs in Match 2. Coming into this match, both sides will be wanting to get their campaign back on track and grab a win.
Follow all the updates here:
May 08, 2023 03:19 PM IST
KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Russell close to a 400
Andre Russell batting prowess makes it easy for us to sometimes forget that he is also a very, very handy fast bowler. Well, today it is a bowling stat that he is getting close to. Russell is three wickets away from becoming just the seventh bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets.
May 08, 2023 02:51 PM IST
KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
May 08, 2023 02:36 PM IST
KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match as KKR take on PBKS in Kolkata. Stay tuned folks!