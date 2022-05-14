KKR vs SRH LIVE Score IPL 2022: Kolkata, Hyderabad aim for strong show to remain in contention

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked-off the season on a poor note, but after enduring consecutive defeats the Orange Army were back to winning ways. The winning spree went on for five matches, before the dip in form returned to haunt the Kane Williamson-led unit and they suddenly find themselves back at the other end of the points table. They, however, are still in the fray for play-offs berth but in order to keep their hopes intact they must return to winning ways and it should start from Saturday evening itself. They will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who themselves are going through a similar phase. Both the sides are tied at equal points but due to a higher net run-rate, they are placed seventh, a spot above KKR. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad: