The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has certainly kept its fans on their heels with a challenging race for the top four spot heading into the last match of the season, with plenty of drama and debates still left to unfold. And the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have definitely found themselves at the centre of it all despite an excellent mid-season turnaround under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Angkrish Raghuvanshi collide(ANI Pic Service)

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Despite their struggles in the early part of the season, KKR have recently showcased extraordinary form, winning six of their last seven matches, with their latest victory coming against Mumbai Indians in front of their home fans at the iconic Eden Gardens on May 20. The franchise has climbed to 6th spot on the table with 13 points, and after their statement win against MI, the Rahane-led side looks well on course to script a remarkable comeback story and prove why they deserve to fight longer in this prestigious competition.

However, it certainly wouldn't be a KKR match this season without a debate or a few questionable on-field moments. This time, the controversy did not revolve around squad selections or workload management, but the use of a concussion substitute. Adding further fuel to the debate, eyebrows were raised as many wondered why KKR were allowed to use the substitution, given that, under IPL rules, a replacement can be permitted only if a player suffers a confirmed or suspected injury to the head or neck.

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{{^usCountry}} The eye-raising moment took place during the 11th over of the MI innings when Tilak Varma top-edged a delivery from mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, with both the bowler and wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi running towards the ball as it hung high in the air. What initially looked like a comfortable chance soon turned awkward, as Tilak received a lifeline following a collision between Chakaravarthy and Raghuvanshi, adding to the growing misery of dropped catches this season. In the process, the wicketkeeper injured his hand and shortly walked off the field to receive treatment in the KKR dugout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eye-raising moment took place during the 11th over of the MI innings when Tilak Varma top-edged a delivery from mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, with both the bowler and wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi running towards the ball as it hung high in the air. What initially looked like a comfortable chance soon turned awkward, as Tilak received a lifeline following a collision between Chakaravarthy and Raghuvanshi, adding to the growing misery of dropped catches this season. In the process, the wicketkeeper injured his hand and shortly walked off the field to receive treatment in the KKR dugout. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ramandeep Singh was initially tweeted by KKR to replace their 21-year-old wicketkeeper, but the franchise later announced uncapped wicketkeeper Tejasvi Singh Dahiya under the IPL’s like-for-like replacement rule. Although the young debutant could not make a substantial impact, he added a slow 11 off 12 balls during KKR’s comfortable 148-run chase, which they completed with 4 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare. Injury was neither to the head nor the neck {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramandeep Singh was initially tweeted by KKR to replace their 21-year-old wicketkeeper, but the franchise later announced uncapped wicketkeeper Tejasvi Singh Dahiya under the IPL’s like-for-like replacement rule. Although the young debutant could not make a substantial impact, he added a slow 11 off 12 balls during KKR’s comfortable 148-run chase, which they completed with 4 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare. Injury was neither to the head nor the neck {{/usCountry}}

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Even though it eventually turned out to be a comfortable chase for KKR after restricting MI to just 147 on the scoreboard, the basis for the use of the concussion substitute still raised several questions, considering the injury was neither to the head nor the neck.

Every team must follow certain conditions and restrictions for the use of a concussion substitute, and, per the regulations, Raghuvanshi is likely to be ruled out of KKR’s do-or-die final group-stage clash against Delhi Capitals due to the mandatory seven-day stand-down period.

Raghuvanshi, who bats at No. 3 for KKR, has been extremely important to their batting unit so far, with his ability to anchor the innings and shift gears as the match progresses. The youngster has cemented his place in the side through consistent performances, scoring 422 runs in 12 innings, including five half-centuries.

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The Rahane-led side will now hope they do not miss their star batter too much as the franchise aims to finish the league stage with a win in its bid for qualification.

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