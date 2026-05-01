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KL Rahul convinced Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘outrageous’ century moment won’t come in IPL 2026: ‘Don’t think he’ll do it’

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul has ruled out the possibility of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring a century and…

Updated on: May 01, 2026 04:23 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Barring two innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has thus far been unstoppable in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 15-year-old boy wonder, who has set the tournament ablaze by racing to 400 runs, with one century and two half-centuries, is setting new records almost every innings he plays, and the speed at which he is going, the sky is the limit for Sooryavanshi. Until now, he appears to have no weaknesses, a point Ian Bishop has reiterated. Everything bowled to him is being smacked into the stands. However, tonight’s fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals could change that narrative, as Sooryavanshi, for the first time in his career, will come up against the menacing Mitchell Starc. He has taken apart Bumrah, Hazlewood and Cummins. Will Starc be next, or will Sooryavanshi meet his match?

KL Rahul's prophecy for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(PTI Images)

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing; Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat

KL Rahul is certain of one thing, though: Sooryavanshi will not copy his ‘hand-in-the-mouth’ celebration on reaching a century in IPL 2026. Last year, Rahul used the gesture after ending an eight-year wait for a Test century at home against the West Indies, possibly in reference to the birth of his daughter earlier in March. Asked to blind-rank outrageous IPL 2026 scenarios, Rahul placed the possibility of Sooryavanshi imitating the celebration at No. 7 out of 8, suggesting it is highly unlikely.

Starc will test him, but victory is no certainty. Even if Bishop has ruled out the chances of Sooryavanshi launching a first-ball six off the Aussie pacer, there are 119 deliveries left in the innings. If Sooryavanshi faces even half of them, all hell could break loose… again.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi kl rahul ipl rajasthan royals delhi capitals
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / KL Rahul convinced Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘outrageous’ century moment won’t come in IPL 2026: ‘Don’t think he’ll do it’
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