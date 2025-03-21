Delhi Capitals' star batter KL Rahul could miss the first two matches of IPL 2025 as he prepares to welcome his first child with wife Athiya Shetty. The star cricketer, who has been a vital figure in India's ODI and Test setup, announced the pregnancy just days after the side's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign earlier this month. Dubai: India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final(PTI)

According to Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy – wife of Mitchell Starc, who joined the Capitals camp earlier this week – Rahul might not be available for the first two games. Healy made the revelation while previewing the franchise with YouTube channel LiSTNR Sport.

“No Harry Brook, (so) it will be interesting to see who the replacement player will be. They have KL Rahul, who will probably not play the first couple of games I think... they are awaiting the birth of (their) child, but that dynamic, is really cool,” Healy said.

“They have that power in the young guys but they also have a KL Rahul who can stitch the innings in T20 cricket. He's going to be really exciting to watch.”

Rahul was bought by the Capitals for INR 12 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after he was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant, who led the Capitals and also kickstarted his career with the Delhi franchise, joined LSG for a record INR 27 crore fee.

The two sides will clash for their opening match of the season on March 24, but it seems Rahul may not be available for the game in Visakhapatnam.

Axar leading Delhi

There had been significant speculations over Delhi Capitals' captaincy ever since Rahul's acquisition, with the batter being among the leading contenders to succeed the outgoing Pant. The Capitals eventually named Axar – who has been with the franchise since 2019 – as their skipper for the new season.

Faf du Plessis, who is also among DC's latest acquisition, was named the vice-captain following a three-year captaincy stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.