KL Rahul gives Sanjay Manjrekar ‘biggest satisfaction’ as an analyst: ‘What I’m seeing now is close to perfection’

Sanjay Manjrekar asserted that there are no visible weaknesses in KL Rahul's game after assessing him in the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul has already scored a couple of centuries in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and stepping up to shoulder the responsibilities of a senior batter in the wake of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements. The senior batter has scored 375 runs at an average of 62.50 in three Tests, which has silenced his critics who were critical of his inconsistency in the past. KL Rahul has already scored a couple of centuries in the ongoing series.(PTI)

With a century at Lord's, Rahul joined Dilip Vengsarkar in the elite list of Indian batters to get their name on the iconic venue's honour board multiple times. However, despite his brilliant knock, India lost the match and currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

The stylish batter had often faced criticism for failing to deliver consistently and not fully realising his potential. However, being entrusted with the role of a senior player has brought the best out of him, allowing him to thrive under added responsibility.

Former India cricketer Manjrekar was satisfied with Rahul's performance in the series. He asserted that the star opener has resolved the flaws in his techniques, which have helped him become consistent.

"The biggest satisfaction I’ve had — as an analyst and a former cricketer — has come from watching KL Rahul. He has always had the game. Yes, there were grey areas in his technique, but he worked on those and resolved them. What was missing was consistency. On one of our shows, we even jokingly gave him the title of ‘Mr. Consistent KL Rahul’ — but it’s taken him a long time to truly earn that tag," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

‘No visible weaknesses in KL Rahul’s batting'

Manjrekar lauded Rahul’s evolution as a Test cricketer, pointing out that after playing more than 50 matches for India, he is finally showcasing a level of batting that borders on perfection. He observed that Rahul now displays remarkable composure, with no glaring weaknesses in his technique or temperament.

“He has now played over 50 Test matches for India, and what I’m seeing now is close to perfection — there are no visible weaknesses. For the first time in an overseas series, he has scored more than 200 runs. That, for me, is a massive takeaway for India,” he added.