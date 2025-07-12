KL Rahul hammered moments after being called 'India's finest batter across formats in last one year': 'That was nothing'

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was all praise for KL Rahul and rightly so. Rahul became only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score more than one century at the iconic Lord's in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It was also his second of the series -- he had scored a fantastic century in the series opener at Headingley. Rahul's patient and measured effort with the bat earned him the 'best Indian batter across format in the last one year' tag from Karthik but right after the India opener was dismissed, he drew harsh criticism from Karthik. London: India's KL Rahul celebrates his century on the third day of the third test vs England(PTI)

When Rahul crossed his half-century on Day 2, Karthik said he was one of the most underrated batters of Indian cricket. "KL Rahul is much under the radar in Indian cricket that it is not even funny. Does everything asked for. Started up as an opener, then played in the middle order, took up keeping and is now again back as an opener," Karthik said on commentary.

Rahul got off to a solid start even on Day 3. His defence was solid, and the moment anything was loose, he ensured it was punished. Brydon Carse was when Rahul hit the right-arm pacer for three fours in one over.

When Rahul was nearing his century, Karthik was asked which position he prefers to bat the most. "He loves opening," Karthik said before declaring him the best Indian batter across formats in the last year. "He does a good job. Just that, he has been thronged with injuries. He hasn't played Test cricket consistently. When he is in full swing, he is a treat to watch. India's best batter across formats in the last year or so," Karthik said.

Rahul completed his 10th Test century just after Lunch on Day 3 at Lord's but moments later, he played a loose shot against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to lose his wicket. He was dejected as he should be because it was a pure case of lapse of concentration. Bashir tossed one up outside off stump to Rahul, drawing him forward. Where the India opener faltered was that instead of defending with soft hands, he tried to guide the ball with an open face. The ball kissed the bat and landed safely into the first slip fielder's hand.

Karthik was livid with Rahul. "That was a nothing shot. He would be kicking himself as he walks back through the Long Room. It was a major lapse of concentration," Karthik said.

"It was a very lazy shot. Something which he hadn't played even once right through his innings," said former India batter Abhina Mukund, reacting to KL Rahul's dismissal for 100 off 177 balls.

Rahul's century put India in a good position. Thankfully, for the visitors, there were no more wickets in the second session of the day as Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy fought hard to take India to Tea. Jadeja was unbeaten on 40 and Nitish was batting on 24 as India reached 316/7, trailing England by 71 runs.