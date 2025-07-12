KL Rahul does twice what Kohli and Tendulkar couldn’t, becomes first Indian to achieve rare milestone since Vengsarkar

KL Rahul brought up his second Test century at Lord’s with the same qualities that defined the rest of his innings: calm temperament, calculated shot selection, and a complete understanding of conditions. On a pitch that tested patience and punished recklessness, Rahul stood firm, reaching the three-figure mark in 176 balls and becoming the first Indian since Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple Test hundreds at the iconic venue. It was a knock of substance and firmly placed Rahul back on the honours board, four years after his last visit. London: India's KL Rahul on the third day of the third test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Day 3 began with Rahul carrying forward the momentum he and Rishabh Pant had established the previous day; however, the duo faced a setback when their 141-run partnership was broken on the final ball of the first session due to a mix-up. Rahul's potential century largely played a part in the run out, as the batter was on 98 with four deliveries remaining in the final over before lunch. Pant, in a bid to bring Rahul back on strike, started for a risky single and failed to reach the non-striker's end in time, thanks to a brilliant direct hit from English captain Ben Stokes.

The run out could have easily deterred Rahul's concentration, but a break in the proceedings helped Rahul reset and eventually reach his century in the second over post-lunch. The century at Lord's was Rahul's tenth in Test cricket.

On Day 3, Rahul soaked up a disciplined early burst from England’s seamers before cashing in once the pressure relented. When Brydon Carse strayed with his line, Rahul capitalised, punching three consecutive fours in a single over, a release that lifted India’s run rate and dented England’s energy before the eventual run out.

Pant, batting with typical aggression, had already put the bowlers under pressure from the other end, allowing Rahul to play naturally. The balance between their styles proved ideal, as Rahul’s composure anchored the innings and Pant’s intent kept the scoreboard ticking.

Together, they neutralised every plan England threw at them: short balls and spin, until one moment of hesitation handed England a rare breakthrough.

Rahul surpasses Sehwag

Rahul marched on for a stellar individual milestone, including one that placed him among elite company in Indian cricket. By the time he reached his century, he had already gone past Virender Sehwag to become the second-highest run-scoring Indian opener in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Only Sunil Gavaskar stands ahead of him on that list. Rahul's first century at the venue came on the side's last Test visit at the venue, when he smashed 129 off 250 deliveries. He opened the Indian innings on that occasion, too. India went on to win the Test by 151 runs.