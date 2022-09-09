Watch: KL Rahul irked by question on Virat Kohli, says ‘main khud baith jau? kamaal hai’ after India beat Afghanistan

India vice-captain KL Rahul scored his first fifty in any format since returning to the side after a long injury break in India's last Super 4 game in Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan but it was completely overshadowed by Virat Kohli's record-breaking maiden T20I hundred. With regular captain Rohit Sharma deciding to rest, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli walked out to open the batting for India and the duo put together the tournament's highest opening partnership (119) in this edition, laying the platform for India's second-biggest T20I win (in terms of margin of runs) by 101 runs. After the match, when KL Rahul came for the press conference it was expected that he will face multiple questions about Virat Kohli. And he did. But one particular question irked KL Rahul.

A reporter asked the India opener, who was leading against Afghanistan in Rohit's absence, whether Kohli can be tried as an opener even in the upcoming tournaments including the world considering he has a great at the top of the order in this format.

The question did not go down well with KL Rahul, who came up with a coarse reply before gathering himself and praising Kohli's innigs.

Here is how the conversation between KL Rahul and the reporter took place in the press conference

Reporter: "Humne IPL mein bhi dekha hai ki open karte hue 5 shatak maar chuke hai. Aur aj bhi open karte hue hi unka shatak aya. Kya as a vice captain aap team management se jab baat karenge toh kya ye socha jeyaga looking ahead in Australia, South Africa series and also in World Cup, unko open karaya jay kyuki unhone pichle saal bhi kaha tha ki wo open karna chahte hai. (We've seen in in the IPL that Virat Kohli has hit five hundreds while opening the batting. (He scored a century today again while opening so as a vice-captain will you tell the team management that Kohli can be tried as an opener in the Australia and South Africa series and also in the World Cup?)

KL Rahul: "Toh kya main khud baith jau phir? Kamaal hai. (Are you suggesting that I should then sit out? Amazing)

Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus. The way that he has batted today it'll obviously... I know he is very pleased with his batting. The kind of way he has been working on his game, it has worked for him today. It also great for the team that before a World Cup every important player gets such innings under their belt. When you 2-3 such innings then your confidence is high. It gives us a chance to be our best selves in the World Cup."

Watch Video: KL Rahul irritated by question on Virat Kohli opening with Rohit Sharma

Rahul who scored 62 off 41 balls, however, more or less confirmed that Kohli, will go back to his original position of batting at no.3 in the next home series against Australia, South Africa and also in the T20 World Cup when Rohit Sharma returns.

"Aap jante hai Virat Kohli ko. Sabne dekha hai itne salo se unko. (You all know Virat and have seen what he can do) It's not like he will only score hundreds when opening. Agar No.3 pe bhi ayenge toh 6-7 hundred waha bhi bana sakte hai. It's all about performing different roles in the team. He performed his role beautifully. The next series that we play, his role will be different. He will give his best, so there's no question about that," Rahul said about the former India captain who slammed the highest individual T20I score for the country on Thursday with a blistering 122* off just 61 balls to lead India to a 101-run victory against Afghanistan

