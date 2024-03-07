KL Rahul reports at NCA, being considered for keeper's role in India's T20 World Cup squad: Report

KL Rahul has joined the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to start his rehabilitation after missing out on the last four Tests against England. Rahul underwent surgery last year after suffering a quadriceps injury in their IPL 2023 but the wicketkeeper batter felt some discomfort again and was ruled out after the first Test against England. KL Rahul has resumed training at NCA to get ready for IPL 2024

KL Rahul is expected to return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where he will lead Lucknow Super Giants.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rahul who went to London seeking medical consultation about his injury and returned to India and reported to NCA as he shared photos of his intensive training on his Instagram account with a caption "Hi".

The wicketkeeper batter missed a huge chunk of cricket last year due to his injury - including the second half of IPL and the World Test Championship final. He returned to the side with Asia Cup 2023 and picked up his form straightaway with a ton against Pakistan, he also continued his purple patch in the ODI World Cup 2023.

After cementing his place back in the ODI team, Rahul was asked to bat in the middle order in Tests too and the 31-year-old flourished in that role during the South Africa tour.

He pulled out after the opening Test in Hyderabad in the ongoing five-match series against England with a quadricep tendon injury.

Rahul, who scored 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test, complained of pain in his right quadriceps and was initially ruled out of the second match of the series in Vizag.

Before the third Test, BCCI stated in a press release that he had reached 90 per cent of match fitness and was progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. However, he later went to London for medical supervision.

KL Rahul as keeper for T20 World Cup?

A news report in PTI claimed Rahul is being considered for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the squad for the T20 World Cup slated in the USA and the West Indies in June.

The upcoming season of IPL is going to be crucial for Rahul to make a case for himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will take place after the cash-rich league. It will be interesting to see where will Rahul bat in the IPL as the opening slot for the T20 World Cup is almost fixed with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to travel as the third opener.

If Rahul does decide to slide down the order as he has done in ODIs, he is likely to face tough competition from Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, and Dhruv Jurel for the keeper's spot in T20Is. Rishabh Pant too is set to make a comeback after a long injury layoff.

LSG begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon fixture in Jaipur on March 24.