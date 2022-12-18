‘Will Team IND stand divided on ARG vs FRA?’: KL Rahul's hilarious take leaves reporters in splits

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 02:26 PM IST

KL Rahul-led Team India will enjoy the blockbuster Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final clash together.

KL Rahul's hilarious take on ‘will Team India stand divided on Argentina and France’ lights up press conference
ByHT Sports Desk

India completed an emphatic 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram, and have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The team will now travel to Dhaka for the second and final Test, which starts from Thursday. However, ahead of the encounter, the team will be enjoying the blockbuster clash between Argentina and France at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be Lionel Messi's final outing at sports' grandest event.

KL Rahul was asked if the unit stands divided into French and Argentine colours during the post-match press conference, to which India's stand-in skipper had a hilarious response.

"Whichever team we were supporting are all out already. There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal.

"Like I said five days after a game is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football, before warmups, even back in the room.

“FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a bit, there are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what make watching sport fun,” said Rahul in response as the room burst into laughter.

Coming back to cricket, India kicked-off the red-ball series on a strong all-round performance. Despite an early stutter in the first inning, solid knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer helped India pile a staggering 404/10 on the board.

The tourists then folded the Bangladesh innings for 150 and gained a healthy 254-run lead, following they walked out to bat again. Quick tons by Shubman Gill and Pujara then set things off as India declared their second innings for 258/2, thus leaving the hosts with a daunting task to chase down 513.

Bangladesh did produce a fight but it was not enough as they could only manage 324 before running out of wickets.

