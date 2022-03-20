'He just stands, hits them out of park': KL Rahul says he 'dreads' India star's massive strength ahead of IPL face-off

India's KL Rahul will be leading the Lucknow Super Giants – one of the two new franchises (the other being Gujarat Titans) – in the 2022 Indian Premier League this season. The edition begins on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The Super Giants, meanwhile, begin their campaign against fellow debutants Titans on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 preceded a mega auction in February, that saw major changes in the squad compositions of all participating franchises. Among a plethora of changes in personnel, India's young batter Shreyas Iyer switched from the Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders, as the latter picked the 27-year-old for a hefty sum of INR 12.25 crore. Iyer was also named the captain of the franchise for the upcoming edition.

In a conversation, KL Rahul talked about Iyer and spoke on his strengths as a batter, while also revealing the one thing that he “dreads” when he will square off against the Knight Riders in the IPL.

“He is a really good player of spin. He is one of the players who doesn’t really step out too much, he is a tall boy so has a long reach. He just stands and hits them out of the park. This really puts the spinners under pressure. That’s something I dread when he plays against our team in the IPL,” Rahul said on an episode of ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse.

Earlier, Iyer had said that he is ready to bat at any position for the Knight Riders in the IPL. "You can't basically portray yourself as an anchor. It can differ as well. On a given day, I can be a power-hitter and there can be some other player who can play an anchor role," Iyer had said on KKR's YouTube channel.

The LSG will meet KKR on May 7, and the two sides will meet in the return leg 11 days later (May 18).