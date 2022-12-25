KL Rahul set to be dropped from India's T20I team for Sri Lanka series; injured Rohit Sharma likely to miss out: Report

The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee will have one final task in their hand before they bid adieu to their role in the BCCI - picking the two white-ball squads for the impending home series against Sri Lanka which begins from January 3 onwards. And according to a report, with the selectors looking for specialist options, KL Rahul is likely to be dropped from the T20I set-up. Meanwhile, regular captain Rohit Sharma is yet to recover from his injury and might miss out on the series as well.

Rahul has blown hot and cold in T20Is since the Asia Cup. While he has managed six half-century scores in 16 innings, in seven of the remaining 10 times, he was dismissed for single-digit scores. Five of those single-digit scores came during the crucial matches of the T20 World Cup.

While Rahul is set to face the axe, according to a PTI report, Rohit is set to miss a second consecutive series for India, having earlier being ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh, after he failed to recover from the thumb injury he had incurred during the ODI contest against Litton Das' men. In his stead, Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the side.

“The old committee will probably select the Sri Lanka white ball squad," a BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "As of now, it doesn’t look like Rohit Sharma’s finger will heal enough before the T20Is and in that case, Hardik will lead the side. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, his T20I days seem to be numbered.”

If Rahul is dropped, the selectors might give Shubman Gill a chance after he was denied a debut opportunity in the format in the tour of New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw might also get his long due after a smashing run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he ended up as the second-highest run-scorer. He had scored 332 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 181.42, which included a career-best 61-ball 134.

The PTI further added that players like Virat Kohli might also be given a break from the T20 format.

The Sri Lanka series will begin with a three-match T20I contest from January 3 and will be followed by three ODIs, starting January 10.

