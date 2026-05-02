KL Rahul puts strike-rate debate to rest, spills on ‘honest dressing room conversations’ after DC's win over RR

Then Rahul built a partnership with Nitish Rana (33 off 17 balls), who was eventually dismissed in the third delivery of the 15th over. Then Rahul lost his wicket to Jofra Archer in the 16th over, departing for 75 off 40 balls, including six fours and five sixes, striking at 187.50.

KL Rahul was in dominant form as Delhi Capitals cruised to a seven-wicket victory on Friday in Jaipur. Opening the innings, Rahul gave DC a strong start in their 226-run chase, along with Pathum Nissanka . When Nissanka (62 off 33 balls) departed, DC were at 110/1 in 9.3 overs.

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Archer pitched it up, on middle. Rahul cleared his front leg to smack it over long on, but his bat twisted in his hands. He ended up miscuing it to long on, and Donovan Ferreira got under it, taking a good catch. After his departure, DC needed 49 off 28 balls, with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma wrapping up proceedings. Ashutosh slammed an unbeaten 15-ball 25, packed with four sixes. Meanwhile, Stubbs was unbeaten at 18* off 11 balls, also hitting one four and a six.

‘Winning matters’ For his performance, Rahul was adjudged Player of the Match. Speaking after the match, he revealed the environment in the DC dressing room. This was their first win after a three-match losing streak. Rahul was pleased as his knock was pivotal in the win, unlike the game against PBKS, where he got a 67-ball 152*, but DC lost to PBKS. He also pointed out that winning mattered more.

“Yeah, of course it does. At the end of the day, we play the sport to win. After playing for so many years, numbers do matter. I mean, you're happy that you score runs and you score these big runs and break records. But if you don't get the W after the game, it's not as much fun”, he said.

‘Honest conversations in dressing room’ Speaking about the dressing room atmosphere, he said, “No, the dressing room's always been in a decent place. We try and keep that dressing room as balanced as possible. And we do realise that the results haven't gone our way, but if you really have to dig deep and see if we're doing blunders or if we're doing some big mistakes, that wasn't the case. We had some honest conversations in the dressing room. Yes, we couldn't cash in on the big moments. Except the last game, every other game we were in the contest and one over if it went our way, we would have been on the winning side.”

“So we do realise that we played some decent cricket, but there were some areas that we really needed to get sharp and crisp. And this competition and T20 cricket doesn't allow you a second chance. So it was important that we take our chances and when we're ahead, really press hard and finish the game, which we weren't doing. So really happy that we could get this win and we look forward to stringing a few more wins together and that will give us more confidence.”

Strike rate When asked what he enjoyed most about his batting performance in Jaipur, he revealed it was his strike rate. In the past , he has been criticised for his strike rate in T20s, but this season he has improved in that aspect.

“The strike rate. I think it was a big talking point for a few years. So that's something that I've really worked on. So I'm happy that I've worked on that and I'm doing what's required for the team, number one, and doing what modern T20 cricket requires. And yeah, that's something that's pleasing for me”, he said.